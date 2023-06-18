FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Monday for the possibility of strong to severe storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday as a warm front will lift over the Carolina producing the possibility for a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds and intense downpours as the main concerns.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

Warm and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

First Alert Weather Day on Monday for a few strong to severe storms.

Then a slow moving low pressure system will park itself over the southeast leading to daily rain chances Tuesday through Friday.

With the cloudy skies and rain showers this week our temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

After another hot and humid day for Father’s Day it will be a warm and sticky night with lows in the lower 70s.

We are now calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Monday as a warm front will be lifting up over the providing enough energy to fire off a few strong to severe storms in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Midlands under a marginal risk or a 1 out of 5 for severe weather on Monday.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and intense downpours capable of leading to street flooding looks to be the main threats. Some downpours could produce over an inch of rain in just a matter of 10-20 minutes.

Then for the rest of the week a slow moving upper level low will be slowly drifting over the region leading to more rounds of showers and storms each afternoon Tuesday through Friday.

The only good news about the cloudy and rainy pattern this week is that our temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 60s.

In the tropics, we have 2 system that we are now watching coming off the west coast of Africa. The first wave is called Tropical Wave Invest 92L and it now has an 90% chance of developing over the next 2 days. It looks to become a depression by the early to middle of this upcoming week as it tracks to the west. The other wave is right behind the first wave but this one only has a 20% of development over the next 5-7 days as it also tracks to the west.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Scattered showers & storms during the afternoon/evening with highs in the mid 80s. 70% chance of rain.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Upper 70s to near 80 with mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of rain and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain showers. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Friday: More clouds and times of showers with rain chances near 60% with temperatures in the lower 80s.

