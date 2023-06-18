Celebrating Juneteenth in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Celebrate Juneteenth with these events happening in the Midlands on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19.

Juneteenth Joy Fest, Sunday, Jun 19, 6 p.m.

Juneteenth Joy Fest #BridgingTheGap - #DecadesofJoyfulNoise Featuring artists Yolanda Adams, Tye Tribbett, Jekalyn Carr & Kelontae Gavin Hosted by and with a special performance by Jeffrey Lampkin. For more information, visit the TicketMaster.

S.C. Juneteenth Freedom Fest Parade

The second annual Juneteenth Parade will take place on Main Street again! Attendees will be able to see local businesses, performances, music, and more. Bring your chairs and Let’s CELEBRATE! The community will come together to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and honor their contributions to the United States. For more information, visit Experience Columbia.

