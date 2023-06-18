SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fallen soldier will now be wrapped head-to-toe in opaque bandages and placed underneath a...
Family of dead Army soldier denied access to his body: ‘My Army has failed me’
Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage
Columbia Metropolitan Airport power restored after drainage leak caused outage
The Colony Apartments manager has been fined by the City of Columbia.
Colony Apartments manager facing $41k in possible fines says she should not be responsible for paying them
Coroner identifies victim after Kershaw County crash.
Kershaw County Coroner identifies victim of Smyrna road crash
Driver dead after collision in Sumter County.
Lance Corporal: Driver dead after Sumter County collision

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
Saturday marks the eighth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown...
Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden dedicated
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, center, and teammate Diana Taurasi, left, watch from...
Brittney Griner misses second straight game with hip injury