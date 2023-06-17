Lexington Blowfish honor legendary band with “Hootie’s Jersey night” at the Ballpark

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the Lexington Blowfishes’ last game, the Coastal Plain League baseball team honored legendary band ‘Hootie and the Blowfish’ with their own jersey night.

The 42 one-of-a-kind jerseys signed by every member of the band were auctioned off to benefit the Lexington Medical Center.

Bill Shanahan, the Lexington Blowfish president and co-owner said “The team is named after the greatest musical band to exist, and this is one way to continue to honor their legacy for a good cause.”

Hootie’s Night raised over $20,000 ($20,561 to be exact) with Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie & The Blowfish throwing out the ceremonial 1st pitch.

