Lance Corporal: Driver dead after Sumter County collision

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports a driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Sumter County.

Lance Corporal Lena Butler says on June 17, around 12:35 p.m. the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling north on Secondary 51 near St. Mark Church Road when the driver drifted to the right of the road, overcorrected to the south lane of 51 then collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to the nearest hospital while the driver of the Impala died at the scene according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

