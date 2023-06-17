SkyView
Kershaw County Coroner identifies victim of Smyrna road crash

Coroner identifies victim after Kershaw County crash.
Coroner identifies victim after Kershaw County crash.(WCAX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the person who died following a crash on Smyrna Road.

According to Coroner West, the victim is Patricia Hair, of North, S.C.

Officials said Hair was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle collision happened around 7:25 p.m. on June 16 on Smyrna Road. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 19.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

