FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and hot for Father’s Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will be a very summer-like Father’s Day weekend with sunny, hot and dry conditions as temperatures top out in the lower 90s both days.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

High temps reach 91 this afternoon under sunny skies and slightly lower humidity levels.

The smoky haze will push back into the region from the north today.

Low 90s for Father’s Day with a few more clouds, chance of rain is less than 20%.

Next week a slow moving low pressure system will park itself over the southeast leading to daily rain chances every day.

With the cloudy skies and daily showers next week our temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A weak cool front will slide down over the Carolinas today ushering in some slightly drier, less humid air but it will still be hot with highs in the lower 90s under bright sunny skies. Now there will be some smoky haze this afternoon as the wildfires in Canada are still burning and with our winds switching out of the NW behind the front that will help to push the smoke over the region today, so watch out for the possibility of lower air quality levels for our Saturday.

Sunday the winds are shifting and the smoke should start to dissipate somewhat. It will be another hot day with highs in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies for Father’s Day. Some models hint at a chance of showers and storms, but we will keep it under 20% chance for any popup activity.

Next week a slow moving upper level low will be moving into the Southeast and then the models have it getting stuck over the region leading to daily rain chances every day.

I am calling for rain chances between 60-70% Monday through Friday and with these daily showers and storms rainfall totals will start to add up with many spots picking up 2-3 inches next week but a few communities could receive up to 4-5 inches leading to minor flooding concerns.

The only good news about the cloudy and rainy pattern next week is that our temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 60s.

In the tropics, we have a system that has a decent chance of development in the next 7 days. It’s called Tropical Wave Invest 92L and it has a 70% chance of developing in the next 7 days. It looks to become a depression by the early to middle of next week. Latest models have the system taking a turn to the north and will likely stay out over the open waters if it develops into a tropical cyclone.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny & dry with some smoky haze. Highs in the lower 90s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Juneteenth: Some scattered storms during the afternoon/evening with highs in the mid to upper 80s. 60% chance of rain.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of rain and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain showers. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Friday: More clouds and times of showers with rain chances near 70% with temperatures in the upper 70s.

