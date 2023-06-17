FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and hot for Father’s Day with a stray shower possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The summer heat continues for Father’s Day with highs in the lower 90s and with humidity levels climbing a couple stray showers are possible during the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

A warm night under clear skies with lows in the upper 60s.

Lower 90s for Father’s Day with a few more clouds and a few stray showers possible.

Next week a slow moving low pressure system will park itself over the southeast leading to daily rain chances Monday through Friday.

With the cloudy skies and rain showers next week our temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A warm night as lows only dip down into the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

It will be another hot afternoon for Father’s Day with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. As winds begin to flip back out of the South our humidity levels will be rising leading to couple stray showers and storms during the afternoon, especially to the east of Columbia.

Next week a slow moving upper level low will be moving into the Southeast and then the models have it getting stuck over the region leading to daily rain chances Monday through Friday.

As the rain keeps falling each day next week our rainfall totals will start to add up with many spots receiving 2-3 inches by Friday but a few communities could even pick up about 4-5 inches leading to some minor flooding concerns.

The only good news about the cloudy and rainy pattern next week is that our temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 60s.

In the tropics, we have a system that has a decent chance of development in the next 7 days. It’s called Tropical Wave Invest 92L and it has an 80% chance of developing over the next 7 days. It looks to become a depression by the early to middle of next week. Latest models have the system taking a turn to the north and will likely stay out over the open waters if it develops into a tropical cyclone.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy skies and hot with a few stray showers possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Juneteenth: Scattered storms during the afternoon/evening with highs in the mid 80s. 60% chance of rain.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 70% chance of rain and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain showers. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Friday: More clouds and times of showers with rain chances near 70% with temperatures in the upper 70s.

