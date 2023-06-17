Expert explains social media impact on children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new advisory from the U. S. Surgeon General is raising concerns about social media presenting “a profound risk of harm,” on children and teens, especially as it relates to their mental health.

Many social media platforms are designed to maximize the amount of time that kids spend on them, so how can parents better manage social media usage and impact?

Janelle Butler, a Licensed Professional Counselor with Everyday Wellness, says this is a problem that almost every parent will have to confront.

According to U. S. Surgeon General’s advisory up to 95% of kids ages 13 to 17 report using social media, with more than a third saying they use it “almost constantly.”

The report also reveals that even though 13 is the minimum age for most sites, nearly 40% of kids ages 8 to 12 use the platforms as well.

While experts recommend delaying social media use until at least after middle school, Butler says that won’t be realistic for some parents.

In order to create safe and healthy digital environments for kids and teens Butler recommends creating family media plans, encouraging kids to develop in-person friendships and modeling good social media behavior which means parents take healthy breaks away from their phones and social media too.

