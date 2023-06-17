Conservation Partnership Gives Head Start to Endangered Gopher Frogs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) partnered to provide a “head start” to the state-endangered gopher frog.

“Riverbanks is thrilled to continue these partnerships to help ensure future sustainable populations of endangered native species,” said Public Relations Manager Matt Perron, “It’s amazing to see the next generation of conservationists taking the reins to ensure conservation continues and that new methods are constantly being developed to further these efforts.”

Zoo officials said the head start resulted in the release of 89 juvenile gopher frogs at an SCDNR facility, which has become critically endangered as the result of habitat loss.

According to a press release the idea of Adam McFall, a graduate student at the University of Georgia Savannah River Ecology Lab, is building more hope for the future of this at-risk species.

McFall applied for and received an $8,500 grant from Riverbanks’ Satch Krantz Conservation Fund last year.

“The SKCF has been a big milestone for me on a personal level. It’s my first attempt at applying for a grant start to finish, and I’m humbled to be a recipient of the grant. The kind of conservation Riverbanks stands for and supports lines up really well with what our team is trying to accomplish,” said McFall.

By incorporating new metamorphs, McFall is attempting to increase the juvenile population and build site fidelity early on, which means the frogs are more likely to stay where they are released and find refuge in burrows quickly.

As Gopher frogs are normally hard-released, officials said expanding on his soft release method, Adam explained, “S oft releases are not a new idea, they’ve been used as a conservation solution for other taxa including birds, reptiles, fish, and even some mammals. But it’s brand new for gopher frogs, and only a handful of studies have looked at soft-releasing any amphibian species for that matter. So going into this project, I am of course curious how the frogs will respond to it.” McFall’s MS advisor, Dr. Stacey Lance added, “McFall did exactly what every advisor wants to see—he learned something with his MS research and immediately sought opportunities to build upon those findings.”

Officials said with the aid of the grant and Riverbanks staff, 18 enclosures were built, burrows were excavated, and the hard-release frogs were fitted with transmitters tracking their locations and patterns.

SCDNR has partnered with Riverbanks as well as state and federal hatcheries on these head start programs for many years.

“Adam’s project is taking our effort a step further by attempting to determine if there’s a better way to release frogs that ensures greater survivorship.” Andrew Grosse, State Herpetologist for the Department said,” There is so much we still don’t know about the reptiles and amphibians in South Carolina, especially these cryptic species, and we need to remain open-minded to new ideas and techniques that will help us manage these species in a way that ensures their persistence on the landscape.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

