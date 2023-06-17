SkyView
Columbia Metropolitan Airport power restored after drainage leak caused outage

Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage
Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) reported a complete power failure on the airside of the terminal.

Officials say the generator hookup is complete and slowly the systems came back online and power was been restored to the airside of the terminal.

Airport administration said around 2 a.m. on June 17, a drainage leak caused the main electrical power bus to short resulting in a power outage on the secured side of the airport.

“The CAE team acted quickly and has been working tirelessly with maintenance professionals to restore power to the terminal,” said Mike Gula, CAE’s Executive Director. “We’re doing everything we can to help our passengers traveling today navigate this inconvenience. We’re thankful to see only minor flight delays and no cancellations at this time.”

Inbound and outbound flights can operate but may be delayed and passengers will board and deboard using ground access according to officials.

