Columbia Metropolitan Airport power has been slightly restored after drainage leak caused outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) reported a complete power failure on the airside of the terminal.

Officials say the generator hookup is complete and is slowly bringing systems back online and power has been restored to the airside of the terminal.

Airport administration said around 2 a.m. on June 17, a drainage leak caused the main electrical power bus to short resulting in a power outage on the secured side of the airport.

“The CAE team acted quickly and has been working tirelessly with maintenance professionals to restore power to the terminal,” said Mike Gula, CAE’s Executive Director. “We’re doing everything we can to help our passengers traveling today navigate this inconvenience. We’re thankful to see only minor flight delays and no cancellations at this time.”

Inbound and outbound flights can operate but may be delayed and passengers will board and deboard using ground access according to officials.

