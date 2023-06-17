Columbia Metropolitan Airport experiencing complete power outage, flights delayed, crews working to restore power

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) reports a complete power failure on the airside of the terminal.

Officials say the airport is operating with emergency lights and crews are working to troubleshoot the problem and restore power.

Inbound and outbound flights can operate but may be delayed and passengers will board and deboard using ground access according to officials.

Officials add that due to the power outage, there are concessions working and no air conditioning in the terminal currently.

