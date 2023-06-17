SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colony Apartments manager has been fined by the City of Columbia.
Colony Apartments manager facing $41k in possible fines says she should not be responsible for paying them
Midlands Arts Conservatory closing June 30
Principal reacts to local charter school’s unexpected closure
The shelter provided records for 958 dogs with no explanation for the missing files for 68 dogs.
Columbia Animal Services records show healthy dogs killed; legality at question
Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery causing damage to multiple tombstones and gravesites.
Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery, ruining several gravesites
SSG Jaimé Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who was found dead on a land navigation...
‘Jamié was my everything:’ Fiancé of dead US Army soldier awaits answers

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
Gopher frogs getting a headstart
Conservation Partnership Gives Head Start to Endangered Gopher Frogs
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia