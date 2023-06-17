SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colony Apartments manager has been fined by the City of Columbia.
Colony Apartments manager facing $41k in possible fines says she should not be responsible for paying them
Midlands Arts Conservatory closing June 30
Principal reacts to local charter school’s unexpected closure
The shelter provided records for 958 dogs with no explanation for the missing files for 68 dogs.
Columbia Animal Services records show healthy dogs killed; legality at question
Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery causing damage to multiple tombstones and gravesites.
Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery, ruining several gravesites
SSG Jaimé Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who was found dead on a land navigation...
‘Jamié was my everything:’ Fiancé of dead US Army soldier awaits answers

Latest News

A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon,...
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids
Columbia Metropolitan Airport power outage
Columbia Metropolitan Airport experiencing complete power outage, flights delayed, crews working to restore power
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
Saturday marks the eighth anniversary of the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown...
Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden dedicated Saturday