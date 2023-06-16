Soda City Live: Senior Resources Reverse Raffle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to win big!

Richland County‘s Senior Resources will be hosting a reverse raffle where you enter to give and win.

Proceeds from the raffle will help to continue to provide services for seniors in need.

Click here for more.

(See flyer)

Proceeds from the raffle will help to continue to provide services for seniors in need. (SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.