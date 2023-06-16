Soda City Live: On Patrol Live Meet and Greet with RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you are a fan of “On Patrol Live,” then you don’t want to miss an awesome opportunity to meet and greet with our Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies and stars featured on the popular live docuseries.

Master Deputy Braylyn Salmond shares more on community and continuing his father’s legacy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

(See flyer)

Master Deputy Braylyn Salmond shares more on community and continuing his father's legacy with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. (SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.