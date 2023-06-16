SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Father’s Day With Rick Henry

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about some fatherly advice for Father’s Day with Rick Henry?

Henry shares important lessons he’s learned as a father and grandfather and what NOT to get Dad this year or any year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier
If you’re traveling on I-75-- law enforcement says SLOW DOWN or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say
The Colony Apartments manager has been fined by the City of Columbia.
Colony Apartments manager facing $41k in possible fines says she should not be responsible for paying them
SSG Jaimé Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who was found dead on a land navigation...
‘Jamié was my everything:’ Fiancé of dead US Army soldier awaits answers
The Forest Acres Police Department says Mr. Seafood was closed at the time and they don’t have...
Suspect breaks into Forest Acres restaurant and steals safe

Latest News

These unique aquatic bikes don't use any power at all, just your legs and its safe enough for...
Soda City Live: Kong Water Cycles Create a Fun Way to Play on the Water
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: On Patrol Live Meet and Greet with RCSD
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Senior Resources Reverse Raffle
Soda City Live: Reverse Raffle