Soda City Live: 10th Annual Reggaetronic Music Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 10th annual Reggaetronic Music Festival will be making waves on Lake Murray this weekend.

The flotilla festival is a celebration of modern reggae, funk, rock, and electronic music and will take place Saturday, June 17th on Spence Island at Lake Murray from 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free but VIP tickets will be sold until Friday and can be found online.

(see flyer for more)

