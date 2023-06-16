Palmetto Boys & Girls Parade to close several downtown Columbia roads and intersections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Palmetto Boys and Girls parade and rally is set to happen on Friday, June 16, and officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes during a specific times due to road closures.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. traffic will be effected in the following sections due to the parade and rally:

I-126 and Elmwood Avenue

I-126 and Huger Street

Huger Street and Laurel Street

Laurel Street and Gadsden Street

Laurel Street and Assembly Street

Assembly Street and Blanding Street

The Following roads will be closed to thru traffic from 9 a.m - 10:30 a.m.:

1100 - 1200 blocks of Blanding Street, between Assembly Street and Sumter Street

The following roads will be closed to thru traffic from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.:

Main Street, from Gervais Street to Blanding Street

1100 & 1200 blocks of Gervais Street

According to the Palmetto Boys website, the organization is a state program that is a unique way for young men and women to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system.

