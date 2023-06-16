SkyView
Palmetto Boys & Girls Parade to close several downtown Columbia roads and intersections

Certain roads will be closed due to the Palmetto Boys and Girls parade and rally.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Palmetto Boys and Girls parade and rally is set to happen on Friday, June 16, and officials are advising drivers to use alternate routes during a specific times due to road closures.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. traffic will be effected in the following sections due to the parade and rally:

  • I-126 and Elmwood Avenue
  • I-126 and Huger Street
  • Huger Street and Laurel Street
  • Laurel Street and Gadsden Street
  • Laurel Street and Assembly Street
  • Assembly Street and Blanding Street

The Following roads will be closed to thru traffic from 9 a.m - 10:30 a.m.:

  • 1100 - 1200 blocks of Blanding Street, between Assembly Street and Sumter Street

The following roads will be closed to thru traffic from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.:

  • Main Street, from Gervais Street to Blanding Street
  • 1100 & 1200 blocks of Gervais Street

According to the Palmetto Boys website, the organization is a state program that is a unique way for young men and women to learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system.

