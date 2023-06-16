Orangeburg officers asking for help in finding missing teenager

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Officers say 16-year-old Tyauna Blocker has not been seen by family since March 2023, but detectives believe she was at the American Inn.

If you have any information on Tyauna, you should contact officers at 803-534-2812 or use TIP411 by texting 847111 using any cell phone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.