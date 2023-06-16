SkyView
Orangeburg officers asking for help in finding missing teenager

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Officers say 16-year-old Tyauna Blocker has not been seen by family since March 2023, but detectives believe she was at the American Inn.

If you have any information on Tyauna, you should contact officers at 803-534-2812 or use TIP411 by texting 847111 using any cell phone.

