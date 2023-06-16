Muzika! Concert Season kicks off in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A real treat for music lovers is heading to Columbia!

The Muzika! concert season, presented by Varna International starts next Friday.

Soloist, Amy Shoremount-Obra, stage director, Dale Morehouse, and Sharon Tchonev, co-founding director of Varna International in Columbia stopped by Midday to share more on this fabulous upcoming season.

Muzika! Concert Season

Koger Center for the Arts

June 23, World Debut! J.A.C. Redford’s Symphony #2: A Plague Journal 7:30 p.m.

June 24, Orchestral Opera Gala, 3 p.m.

June 24, Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem, 7:30 p.m.

