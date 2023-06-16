SkyView
Muzika! Concert Season kicks off in Columbia

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A real treat for music lovers is heading to Columbia!

The Muzika! concert season, presented by Varna International starts next Friday.

Soloist,  Amy Shoremount-Obra, stage director, Dale Morehouse, and Sharon Tchonev, co-founding director of Varna International in Columbia stopped by Midday to share more on this fabulous upcoming season.

Muzika! Concert Season

Koger Center for the Arts

  • June 23, World Debut! J.A.C. Redford’s Symphony #2: A Plague Journal 7:30 p.m.
  • June 24, Orchestral Opera Gala, 3 p.m.
  • June 24, Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem, 7:30 p.m.

