Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly shoplifted multiple items from a Walmart.

Officers said on May 6, the alleged shoplifter went to the self-checkout at a Walmart, collected a receipt left on the register, and exited the store without scanning or paying for any items in the cart.

If you have information about this case, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

