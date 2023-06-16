SkyView
Lexington police searching for a suspect who allegedly shoplifted merchandise from Walmart

Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.
Lexington police searching for alleged shoplifter.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly shoplifted multiple items from a Walmart.

Officers said on May 6, the alleged shoplifter went to the self-checkout at a Walmart, collected a receipt left on the register, and exited the store without scanning or paying for any items in the cart.

If you have information about this case, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

