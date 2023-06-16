Furry Friend Friday: Terra

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Terra is a 4-month-old Hound/Lab mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Terra was abandoned at Owens Field Park one week ago. A man found her and gave us an ultimatum that we must take Terra or he would dump her at the municipal shelter. The euthanasia rates at the municipal shelters have skyrocketed due to a community mentality of people thinking that when they find a pet they can just drop it off at a shelter and go on about their day. We need the community to partner with us and help be a part of the solution. If you choose to pick up a stray animal, commit to giving the pet LIFE by fostering it through our Ambassador Program! Learn more about the program at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Terra is a great pup! She is very sweet, playful and curious. She loves to cuddle, sit in your lap, and get belly rubs! She enjoys playing with her toys and tug of war. Terra is very smart! She is a typical puppy that sometimes does naughty things but learns very fast when you tell her No and set boundaries.

She will be a fabulous family dog! She will be around 50-60 pounds when fully grown. Terra has done well with other dogs and children. She will try to play with cats but seems to do fine with them as long as the cats don’t mind.

You can meet Terra and other adoptable puppies this Saturday at Pawmetto Lifeline! We will be accepting walk-in adopters but we encourage you to fill out an adoption application beforehand at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

