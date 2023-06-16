FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend ahead, then rain moves in next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Skies are sunny and we have dry air for Saturday, Father’s day is hot with a few more clouds.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES .

High temps reach 90 Saturday with sunny skies and dry air in place.

The smoky haze will push into the region from the north Saturday.

Low 90s for Father’s Day with a few more clouds, chance of rain is less than 20%.

A low pressure system arrives from the west, but the rain doesn’t arrive until late Monday (40% chance).

We have a 60% chance of showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

With the rain chances next week comes cooler temps in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s tonight.

Dry air moves in Saturday and sticks with us. It will be warm with highs in the low 90s. There will be some smoky haze as the wildfires in Canada are still burning. It’s just now our weather pattern is bringing the haze back down to us once again. So watch out for the air quality throughout the day Saturday.

Sunday the winds are shifting and the smoke should start to dissipate somewhat. We have low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Some models hint at a chance of showers and storms, but we will keep it under 20% chance for any pop up activity.

We’ve reduced the chance of rain for Monday as a low pressure system moves in from the east. It’s just taking a little bit longer. Expect clouds to build throughout the day with high temps reaching the mid 80s. Expect a 40% chance of showers and storms by the late afternoon/evening.

The rain really arrives Tuesday as the low pushes slowly east. Expect this upper level low to hang out with us through Thursday. This means each day, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday has a 60% chance of rain. Highs are in the upper 70s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

In the tropics we have a system that has a decent chance of development in the next 7 days. We will keep our eyes on it!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny & Dry with some smoky haze. Highs are near 90.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Juneteenth: Some scattered storms during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. 40% chance of rain.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with at 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs near 77.

Wednesday: Upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain and storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain showers. Highs are in the upper 70s.

