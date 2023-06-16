SkyView
CMPD: 11-year-old killed, experienced ‘significant trauma’

Police are investigating it as a homicide.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who experienced “significant trauma.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who experienced “significant trauma” in a case that police are calling incredibly complex.

Officers say they were called to Sunwalk Court off Statesville Road by neighbors around 11:30 p.m.

How the boy died is not yet clear.

“There is a lot of information that investigations can’t verify just yet – and that includes exactly how this little boy died,” said Major Ryan Butler with CMPD.

Police say they were called out initially for a gunshot wound, but Butler said they can no longer verify that, but said the child had “significant trauma” and was taken to the hospital where he died.

He called the case “incredibly complex” involving several locations.

Officers are still at this hospital this morning talking to doctors, and family members as part of the investigation.

“I don’t know if you have kids or not, but we’re talking about an 11-year-old child regardless of what the cause was, we have an 11-year-old boy who’s not with us anymore.”

This is being classified as a homicide, which means one person caused another person’s death.

Whether or not any charges have been filed wasn’t immediately clear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Jones is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

