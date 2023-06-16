Attorney General Alan Wilson discusses bond reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Law enforcement has complained for years about the revolving door of dangerous criminals continually released on bond after multiple offenses.

The current system lacks standards for electronic monitoring and prevents accountability for those who fail to report violations.

State lawmakers have finally reached a compromise by passing a bill that addresses many of the concerns raised by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel.

In a letter to the state legislature, Wilson cited a case from May 24 in Dillon County where “a defendant charged with a 2016 murder was out on bond and was arrested for two separate subsequent violent acts–another murder and attempted murder charge. The defendant was supposed to be GPS monitored, but his ankle monitor apparently had not been monitored since December 2022.”

“The current system allows, and often enables, violent criminals to continue committing violent crimes instead of preventing them,” says Wilson, “Further, it jeopardizes current victims, future victims, and the community at large.”

The final version of the bill includes all of the provisions requested by Wilson and Keel:

SLED would certify all entities that provide electronic monitoring, including electronic monitoring companies, law enforcement agencies, and bonding companies that provide electronic monitoring;

Electronic monitoring agencies would be required to provide law enforcement and prosecuting agencies with real-time monitoring and notice of violations;

An up-to-date list of certified monitoring companies would be kept publicly available and both bonding companies and courts would be required to use only these companies;

The companies would be required to provide a report of who they are monitoring to clerks of court as bonding companies do;

Courts would be allowed to order a specific monitoring company when it is deemed prudent or necessary;

And If necessary, allow defendants to pay the monitoring company or clerk and provide proof of payment to the bondsman.

Governor Henry McMaster has criticized the legislation saying lawmakers should have taken stronger action to help keep illegal guns out of the hands of convicted felons.

McMaster also supported an earlier version of the bill that required a mandatory, five-year penalty enhancement for people convicted of committing a violent crime while out on bond for another violent crime but the final version, now waiting for the Governor’s signature, allows up to an additional five years in prison to be added on at the discretion of the prosecutor and the judge.

