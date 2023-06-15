SkyView
Suspect breaks into Forest Acres restaurant and steals safe

By Ty Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) -A video shows a person breaking into a Forest Acres seafood restaurant and taking a safe.

The Forest Acres Police Department says Mr. Seafood was closed at the time and they don’t have any leads in the investigation.

When you look at all the pictures in his restaurant taken over the years you begin to understand his mission.

Rasheed Scott, owner of Mr. Seafood says, “I think food brings people together. It’s a different dynamic when you come to a nice restaurant that has good food. Food makes people happy. I think people talk more and communicative over a meal than a lot of other things.”

He shut down his Mr. Seafood location on Two Notch Road temporarily for six weeks to focus on opening a second location in Sandhills.

Early Wednesday morning someone broke into the Two Notch Road location and took off with the store’s safe.

Scott says “Basically I’m not upset, because I feel this is one of the ways you can get blessings from God. I feel like this is an opportunity for me to get a blessing. Being upset is not going to help the situation, all that will do is slow me down and hold me down. I’m not going to let it consume me. What good is it to be upset?”

He’s been down this road before in 2019 when someone broke into his restaurant.

Mr. Seafood was broken into.
Mr. Seafood was broken into.(Ty Wilson)

Scott says “Oh, I’m going to press charges, just like I intended with the other guy. But now it’s more of people will keep doing the same thing and targeting the same area. If they see this as a weakness of this guy, he’s kind, he’s forgiving, he’s generous. This has to stop I don’t want the next business owner to have to go through this.”

Even though that restaurant has been targeted before, Rasheed Scott says he plans on keeping the Two Notch Road location open.

In fact, it opens back up again on June 15, and he says his new Mr. Seafood is off to a great start.

