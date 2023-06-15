Sumter Police: No threat found following active shooter call at Morris College

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to an active shooter call at Morris College.

Investigators say after the 11:30 a.m. call, the college, other schools in the area, and daycares went on lockdown.

After a search of multiple areas on the campus, officers said no threat was found.

A final check was performed before the lockdown on the college’s campus was lifted.

The Sumter Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

