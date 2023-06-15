Soda City Live: World Elder Abuse Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

To help bring awareness to the many forms of elder abuse- and to prevent you or a loved one from becoming a victim, AARP South Carolina will be hosting a free event aimed at preventing elder financial exploitation.

The event will take place Wednesday, July 19th at the Brookland Banquet and Conference Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free with registration

