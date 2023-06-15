Soda City Live: Musician Advocates for Suicide Prevention Through Song

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chris Reed is a well-known local artist who performs both solo and in a band in various venues across the Midlands.

Reed, celebrates his sobriety and advocates for suicide prevention along with his band “The Bad Kids” through music and shares a special song “Ladies and Gentlemen, Suicide Prevention Song” with our Soda City Viewers.

