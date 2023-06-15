SkyView
Richland Two school board announces finalists for district superintendent

After a nationwide search, the Richland Two Board of Trustees narrowed down its search for a new superintendent.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a nationwide search, the Richland Two Board of Trustees narrowed down its search for a new superintendent.

The board began its search after Dr. Baron Davis resigned during a district meeting on January 17, 2023.

Shortly after Dr. Davis’s resignation, Nancy Gregory was named as interim superintendent until the board finds a new superintendent.

The applicants are narrowed down to three finalists from Colorado and Florida.

The search resulted in 39 applicants from 20 states looking to lead the state’s fifth-largest school district.

The finalists are Dr. Nia Campbell, Chief Academic Officer for the Aurora Public Schools in Aurora, Colorado; Dr. Benjamin Henry, Regional Superintendent of the Polk County Schools in Polk County, Florida; and Dr. Kim Moore, Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs in the Pasco County School District of Florida.

Each finalist will spend a day in Columbia from June 20-22 to do interviews for the position.

The search will end with a final selection scheduled for Friday, June 23, at a 1 p.m. special called board meeting.

A formal hiring announcement will be made at a regular board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m.

