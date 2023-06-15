Richland County School District Two names new principal of Bridge Creek Elementary School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two has named a current assistant principal as the new principal of Bridge Creek Elementary School.

Taurean Robinson has been named the principal of the Richland County School District Two elementary school, for the past five years, he served as the assistant principal of Bridge Creek Elementary School.

Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory said “Taurean is a perfect example of nurturing and empowering our own staff to continue to lead and build on the Richland Two legacy of excellence,” she added, “I am excited for this next chapter in his service to our community.”

According to a press release, Robinson has an extensive formal education background earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications with a minor in elementary education and two master’s degrees - first, in elementary education and second, in educational administration from the University of South Carolina. In 2010, he joined the staff of Bridge Creek as an ELA/social studies teacher. After five years in the classroom, he was promoted to assistant principal at Pontiac Elementary School.

Robinson said the following about his appointment:

I am honored to have had the privilege of serving at Bridge Creek Elementary as a teacher, assistant principal, and now principal. In my new role, I look forward to working with teachers, parents, and community members to ensure all students are provided with a safe and positive learning environment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.