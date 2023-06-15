Medic: One hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, officials say.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. It happened on North College Street and East Sixth Street.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had East Sixth Street completely blocked at 5 a.m. as officers investigated. It reopened a short time later.

No other information was immediately available about this shooting.

It’s just the latest example of gun violence in the Charlotte area.

Just Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot and killed in broad daylight at a busy shopping center on Mount Holly Huntersville Road.

It happened at Rozzelle Crossing. A witness said he heard seven or eight gunshots just after 2 p.m.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened after some sort of dispute. Investigators are working to gather evidence from businesses, including their surveillance videos, and speaking with witnesses.

The situation left police, and the community, searching for answers and pleading with the community to curb the violence.

“Just hate to see something like that happen on, what’s this, a Wednesday, 2 o’clock? Almost 2:30 on a Wednesday, this is what you get,” witness Don Watkins said.

“We as a community all want better, we have to do better, we are capable of better,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said. “We all have differences, we all have disputes, but we cannot continue to turn to violence.”

Wednesday’s deadly shooting is the sixth homicide in Charlotte this month and the 41st for 2023 so far, according to WBTV’s crime tracker.

