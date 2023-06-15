SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Medic: One hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

No other details were immediately available.
It’s just the latest example of gun violence in the Charlotte area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning, officials say.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. It happened on North College Street and East Sixth Street.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had East Sixth Street completely blocked at 5 a.m. as officers investigated. It reopened a short time later.

No other information was immediately available about this shooting.

It’s just the latest example of gun violence in the Charlotte area.

Just Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot and killed in broad daylight at a busy shopping center on Mount Holly Huntersville Road.

Related: Police investigating deadly shooting at northwest Charlotte shopping center

It happened at Rozzelle Crossing. A witness said he heard seven or eight gunshots just after 2 p.m.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened after some sort of dispute. Investigators are working to gather evidence from businesses, including their surveillance videos, and speaking with witnesses.

The situation left police, and the community, searching for answers and pleading with the community to curb the violence.

“Just hate to see something like that happen on, what’s this, a Wednesday, 2 o’clock? Almost 2:30 on a Wednesday, this is what you get,” witness Don Watkins said.

“We as a community all want better, we have to do better, we are capable of better,” CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said. “We all have differences, we all have disputes, but we cannot continue to turn to violence.”

Wednesday’s deadly shooting is the sixth homicide in Charlotte this month and the 41st for 2023 so far, according to WBTV’s crime tracker.

Download the free WBTV News app for more updates on this breaking story as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier
A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
If you’re traveling on I-75-- law enforcement says SLOW DOWN or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say
Newberry Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the water near Dreher Island...
Newberry County Coroner identifies victim who died near Dreher Island State Park

Latest News

Person identified in connection with Richland County standoff
Victim identified who was found dead in waters in Dreher Island State Park
Richland County deputies searching for missing teenager
Kinga Bryant was presented with the Order of the Silver Crescent for her work in raising funds...
Columbia woman presented with Order of the Silver Crescent
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A seasonable stretch through Father’s Day Weekend