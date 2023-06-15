SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Look at that!’: Woman playing lottery for first time wins $52k a year for life

Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home...
Ruth Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.(Oregon Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (Gray News) – An Oregon woman playing the lottery for the first time got very lucky.

According to the Oregon Lottery, 73-year-old Ruth Salvatore decided to play the Win for Life draw game for the first time on June 5 and ended up winning $52,000 every year for life.

At first, Salvatore said she saw she had won $2 on one of the five tickets she purchased.

On her final ticket, she discovered she was a jackpot winner.

She ran into the living room to share the news with her husband.

“Look at that,” she said, pointing to her phone with excitement. “Look at that!”

Salvatore and her husband are planning to use the $52,000 for life to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.

Coincidentally, the couple will be celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this month – making “52″ a very special number for them.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Grants Pass.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier
A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
If you’re traveling on I-75-- law enforcement says SLOW DOWN or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say
Newberry Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the water near Dreher Island...
Newberry County Coroner identifies victim who died near Dreher Island State Park

Latest News

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose
This combination of photos shows, from left. Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy...
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne among those heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
FILE - Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the U.S. Coast Guard station, in Boston, on...
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Gunman’s hatred of Jews motivated massacre at Pittsburgh synagogue, prosecutor tells jury
Max Park solved the cube in 3.13 seconds at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on...
21-year-old solved a Rubik’s Cube in the time it took to read this headline