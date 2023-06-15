Suspects wanted for allegedly using stolen I.D. cards and opening up Best Buy credit card accounts

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who allegedly opened credit card accounts and made fraudulent purchases at Best Buy.

Officers said on Tuesday, May 9, the two suspects opened credit card accounts with stolen identifications and made over $7,000 of fraudulent purchases at Best Buy.

Please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com if you have any information.

