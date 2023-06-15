SkyView
Suspects wanted for allegedly using stolen I.D. cards and opening up Best Buy credit card accounts

The two opened up credit card accounts and made purhcases at Best Buy.
Two suspects are wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly opening up credit card...
Two suspects are wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly opening up credit card accounts and purchasing over $7,000 of merchandise.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who allegedly opened credit card accounts and made fraudulent purchases at Best Buy.

Officers said on Tuesday, May 9, the two suspects opened credit card accounts with stolen identifications and made over $7,000 of fraudulent purchases at Best Buy.

Please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com if you have any information.

