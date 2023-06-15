Fourth lawsuit against Five Points Bar alleges overserving patron involved in deadly accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A popular bar in Five Points is falling under more legal scrutiny.

Jake’s of Columbia located just off of Devine Street in Five Points racked up another federal lawsuit, the fourth one in the past year, all of which claim that Jake’s overserved its patrons before sending them out onto our roadways. Two of these crashes were fatal. The latest suit accuses bar employees of overserving alcohol to one of its patrons which led to a deadly car accident on Garner’s Ferry Road just moments after he left the bar.

Attorney Kenneth Berger accuses the owners of Jake’s Bar of trying to make a profit while putting the entire community at risk. That’s as the establishment faces its fourth lawsuit in just nine months.

“It really boils down to what type of community do we want to live in?”

Attorney Kenneth Berger says a wrongful death lawsuit against the bar Jake’s of Columbia could bring a much-needed change to the Five Points Community.

“So, bars really only have to follow two rules. They can’t serve underage people and they can’t serve people to and beyond the point of intoxication,” said Attorney Kenneth Berger the owner of the Law Office of Kenneth Berger.

Under state law--- an establishment licensed to sell liquor can not continue to sell to a person who is already intoxicated. That’s considered overserving and according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jake’s, employees there have adopted a culture of overserving its patrons and highlights the night of July 22nd of last year.

“In our case, an innocent young man, named Evarardo Galarza, age 23 was killed when another man who had been in Jake’s earlier in the evening became intoxicated and later was driving the wrong way down Garner’s Ferry Road and struck Mr. Galarza head on killing him.”

A photo taken at the scene shows 23-year-old Everardo Galarza’s car. The front and driver’s side of his vehicle were completely demolished. The fourth lawsuit against the establishment lists Joshua Collins as another defendant. The suit claims Collins was served multiple beverages at Jake’s to the point where he became intoxicated before he went driving down the wrong side of the road. It was later found that Collins had a blood alcohol level of .135 almost two times the legal limit of .08.

Berger says, “They become a danger to the community and allow those people to leave and get on the roadways behind the wheel of high-speed machines and cause injury and death to innocent human beings to people who aren’t doing anything wrong.”

“I definitely think five points has a problem with it as a whole,” said Brooke Caughman a sophomore at the University of South Carolina.

Brooke Caughman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, says that some bars in the five points area could be classified as a danger to this community.

Caughman says “The first thing I ever heard when I first came here was that a lot of bars were serving alcohol underage and they were serving like a lot of alcohol. So, I think it’s an issue.”

Attorney Berger also says that their end game with this lawsuit is not to necessarily shut the business down but hold them accountable for their actions. Berger says any decision to shut the bar down would have to come from lawmakers.

Berger’s firm is working alongside DSB Law Firm for the wrongful death lawsuit involving Everardo Galarza.

Read the full lawsuit below:

1 Complaint by T R on Scribd

WIS made several attempts to contact the owners of the bar for comment but was unable to get in touch with them.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.