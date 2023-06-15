SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens

President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced that former president Donald Trump is planning on hosting a campaign event during the city’s Independence Day celebration on July 1.

City officials announced the news in a social media post shared on Wednesday night.

City of Pickens Independence Day event
City of Pickens Independence Day event(City of Pickens)

According to officials, Trump will appear with state lawmakers and other special guests.

Officials stated that gates for the event will open at 9:00 a.m., and Trump is expected to speak at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the remarks from the former president, the event will include fireworks and performances from the Carolina Highway Band, Boggs Brothers Band and Splitshot Band.

Those interested can find more information about the event here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide

Latest News

South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Johnson and Democratic Sen. Gerald Malloy speak before a...
Bond restrictions for repeat criminal defendants passed by South Carolina Legislature
Columbia bar facing another lawsuit
Fourth lawsuit against Five Points Bar alleges overserving patron involved in deadly accident
Forest Acres residents will soon have to register their pets through Richland County program,...
Forest Acres residents will soon have to register their pets through Richland County program, could face fines
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms for your Thursday.