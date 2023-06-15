Former Gamecock assistant football coach passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock assistant football coach Brad Lawing has passed away.

Sending condolences to the family of Brad Lawing. The former Gamecock assistant football coach has passed away. He was one of the best defensive line coaches in the business. Coach Lawing was instrumental in Carolina's success during the Steve Spurrier era. https://t.co/iixL6iI6pA — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) June 15, 2023

The University of South Carolina re-tweeted a tweet by Lawing’s brother-in-law, Wayne J. Parris on Thursday.

Our hearts are broken hearing this terrible news.



Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of a tremendous man and coach. https://t.co/w83AnH2KFh — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) June 15, 2023

Lawing spent 10 years with Gamecocks during the 1990s. He was a defensive assistant with the Gamecocks under head coach Steve Spurrier from 2006 to 2012.

