Former Gamecock assistant football coach passes away

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock assistant football coach Brad Lawing has passed away.

The University of South Carolina re-tweeted a tweet by Lawing’s brother-in-law, Wayne J. Parris on Thursday.

Lawing spent 10 years with Gamecocks during the 1990s. He was a defensive assistant with the Gamecocks under head coach Steve Spurrier from 2006 to 2012.

