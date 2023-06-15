SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A seasonable stretch through Father’s Day Weekend

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a later afternoon chance of storms for today, drier and hotter conditions take hold for Friday & Saturday!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES.

  • We’re going to be in the mid-80s today with some spotty showers & storms later this afternoon.
  • Highs reach the low 90s on a drier & hotter Friday.
  • Our weekend kicks off with highs nearing 90 and mainly sunny skies.
  • Father’s Day will be a little hotter and muggier with a chance for stray storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! Isolated storms remain possible into today, as highs push to the mid-80s for our afternoon.

Drier air comes in later tonight into Friday, which drops off our rain chances for a couple days.

Highs will likely push to the low 90s for a drier and hotter Friday.

Saturday will hold up with more sunshine as well with high temps working to near 90 degrees again.

Father’s Day will come along with more mugginess and highs in the low 90s again. A couple storms are possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Some partial sunshine with lingering spotty storms & showers later this afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with highs nearing 90.

Father’s Day: Some hazy sun with a spotty storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Juneteenth: Some scattered storms into the day with highs back to the mid-80s.

