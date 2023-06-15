SkyView
Fiancé of 82nd Airborne Division soldier found dead at Fort Jackson speaks out

SSG Jaime Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who officials said was found dead after not...
SSG Jaime Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who officials said was found dead after not returning from a land navigation training on June 12.(Erin Kern)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The fiancé of a soldier who died at Fort Jackson spoke out about the kind of person he was.

SSG Jaime Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who officials said was found dead after not returning from a land navigation training on June 12.

Erin Kern, Contreras’ fiancé, shared a photo of him with WIS.

She also released a statement that said:

“Jamié was my entire world. He would tell me that I was his Peace and Comfort but he was everyone’s peace and comfort. He was a born caregiver. He was incredibly funny and so loving. He had the biggest heart. He loved hiking with his kids and exploring new places, he loved cooking with me and found enjoyment out of watching horrible movies. We spent a lot of time renovating our new home and dreaming about the future. Home is where his heart is.”

Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly said plans for his memorial service will be released when they are finalized.

Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but was stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. He was a member of the 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Division Artillery, 82nd Airborne Division.

Kelly said he was was in his eighth training week out of ten for the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy at Fort Jackson.

His cause of death hasn’t been released.

