Deputies search for suspect after pursuit on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic on I-26 eastbound was backed up for over an hour as deputies searched for a suspect after a pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday night.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in West Ashley around 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle led authorities on a pursuit, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a guardrail near the Hagood Street overpass and fled from the scene.

The crash near mile marker 219A was cleared at 10:19 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Deputies remained in the area searching for the suspect.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

