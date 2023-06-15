Columbia Animal Services records show healthy dogs killed; legality at question

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Animal Services’ own records show dogs being euthanized within days of entering the shelter — sometimes killed the very day they’re taken into care — despite being listed as healthy.

Many of those records raise questions about whether the shelter is violating state law and possibly euthanizing people’s missing pets before they have a chance to find them.

One employee spoke to WIS anonymously, to avoid getting fired.

“I’ve seen the truth. I have watched animals be dragged into that room and euthanized,” the employee said, “Perfectly healthy perfectly adoptable animals.”

Shelter Superintendent Victoria Riles said the shelter is following all laws and ordinances.

She said there have been flaws in the recordkeeping, noting the shelter is reevaluating how they document dogs’ records.

WIS requested records in February that show the Columbia Animal Services euthanized 1,026 dogs in the 13 months from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 2.

WIS also requested specific data on each of those dogs, including when the dog entered and left the shelter and whether through adoption or euthanasia.

The shelter provided records for 958 dogs with no explanation for the missing files for 68 dogs.

The data showed 366 dogs were euthanized the same day they entered Columbia Animal Services. That number makes up about 38% of the dogs euthanized.

In total, 448 dogs didn’t make it past five days, which makes up about 47% of the euthanized dogs.

The reason listed for euthanizing those dogs is overwhelmingly for medical or behavioral issues.

WIS then requested the individual medical records of 281 dogs. These dogs were killed within 10 days of being at the shelter.

The Office of the Columbia City Attorney, which handles Freedom of Information Act requests, originally said WIS would need to pay approximately $2,000 for the information.

After a letter from WIS company attorneys, the city and shelter lowered that number to $500.

While many of the medical records list serious issues, such as parvo or a dog having been hit by a car, many are listed as “normal” on their intake forms. Many of those were even vaccinated but then euthanized days later.

Riles, the Columbia Animal Services superintendent, said even though dogs might be listed as “normal” on intake forms, animal health professionals might have later found medical problems. However, she was not able to cite specifics or provide documentation during a recent interview.

“There may not always be a record,” Riles said, “We don’t always have a vet to determine. Many times, these are conversations taking place in passing or as a group where a decision is made and it may not translate into the ‘Chameleon record,’ so we are reevaluating that process.”

“Rarely will there not be any sort of commentary,” Riles said of records that show euthanasia, “but does it happen if it was an insanely busy day, and the verbal communication took place and it didn’t translate? It is a possibility.”

Riles said they now realize the shelter needs an extra step in place to improve the accuracy of dog records and why they were put down.

“We know that we are euthanizing within the rights of our ordinance if it is something that is on stray hold,” Riles said.

PROTECTING STRAY PETS

Many of the dogs euthanized within days of entering the shelter that were listed as normal upon intake, were stray dogs.

State law requires shelters to follow a “stray hold.” That means the shelter must hold stray dogs for at least five days unless the dog is dangerous or has severe medical issues.

It’s so if someone’s dog ran away, they would have the chance to find them.

“Per our ordinance, if there is a medical or infectious disease or an injury, again, that we cannot facilitate rehab of, we have the right to make the decision (to euthanize), even if it is on stray hold…,” Riles said, “We certainly are not going to bring something into the facility that is suffering if we cannot facilitate easing that pain or suffering.”

On the dogs’ medical records, the Office of the Columbia City Attorney redacted, or blacked out, a portion of the document. The city cited the South Carolina code (S.C. Code §30-4-40 (a) (2)) (link to it). That code allows government agencies to withhold private information about people; it does not pertain to animals’ privacy. What exactly Columbia redacted is unclear. Despite the head of Columbia Animal Services, Riles said she doesn’t know what was redacted.

When WIS asked if Riles was assuming or guessing these dogs had severe medical issues that weren’t documented, she responded:

“I can assure you if we are euthanizing on stray hold we are doing so on valid reason, and I am acknowledging that some of those reasons did not translate onto paper and we are reevaluating the process for that.”

“Stray holds aren’t being done,” said Felicia Lee, a former volunteer for Columbia Animal Services.

Lee said she volunteered with the shelter for almost two years and quickly decided to foster two dogs in September because they were set to be euthanized in just three and four days respectively, despite both being relatively healthy and well-behaved.

“I was confused because I thought the stray hold was five days. I literally grabbed two dogs. They were about to be euthanized that day,” she said.

Lee said she later adopted the female dog and someone else adopted the male.

“The minute I brought her in here, she was fine,” Lee said of her now beloved pet dog who would have otherwise been euthanized, “She curled up with my daughter. She knew that was how to stay.”

Shelter changes the way they test dogs’ behavior

In 13 months, Columbia Animal Services euthanized 532 dogs for behavioral issues, of which, 99 didn’t make it to five days in the shelter.

To see how a dog reacts with another dog, cat, or person, the shelter will conduct a behavior test.

Riles said, until recently, they would introduce two dogs on leashes to see how the dogs reacted.

“The reason that it has been done historically on leash is because that bite safety training may not have been there,” Riles said, “And our staff safety is going to be first and foremost the most important thing to us.”

Riles said they are evolving this process. She said in the past six months, the shelter has brought in two dog trainers.

“We are evaluating our process right now. We are doing so in a timely manner that will ensure the dogs are getting a fair evaluation and the team members are staying safe,” she said.

A NATIONAL CRISIS

In 2022, about 378,000 dogs and cats were euthanized in shelters across the county, according to Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit that works with shelters and rescue groups to save dogs from euthanasia and promote spay and neuter practices.

In South Carolina, Best Friends Animal Society says 102,673 dogs and cats entered shelters. 5,800 dogs and cats were killed. The non-profit cites a blend of estimated data from 2022, 2021 and 2020, whichever is most recent from each shelter.

For 2022, Lexington County Animal Services said they took in 2,492 dogs and euthanized 819.

In an email Sgt. Brittany Jones with Lexington County Animal Services wrote, “We are in need of rescues and adopters, as our shelter is at an all-time high due to poor ownership.”

Horry County reported their Animal Care Center brought in 2,984 in 2022 and euthanized 282. The shelter reports having an 83.33% live-release rate that year.

Best Friends Animal Society said Columbia Animal Services is working with them through their mentorship program, with the hopes the shelter can reach no-kill status.

To reach no-kill status, a shelter must have a 90% live-release rate.

“What’s going to get us to a no-kill status is changing what’s going on in the community,” Riles said.

Riles pointed to programs that encourage spaying and neutering pets through the Animal Mission, a non-profit that will offer vouchers for owners to spay or neuter their pets.

“If you’re unhappy with your local shelters numbers and you want to see that change, find out how you can get involved to make that change,” Riles said, “There are hands-on options and hands-off options.”

Riles also encouraged fostering animals and adopting from shelters.

Both the employee and Lee praised shelter management, employees, volunteers and veterinarians.

The employee cited hard work with limited resources.

“I’m by no means saying they all [animals] need to be saved because I think a lot are past what the shelter can do,” Lee said, “And there are so many shelters that work so hard, like the staff and the superintendents, they go above and beyond.”

