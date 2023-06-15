Colony Apartments manager facing $41k in possible fines says she should not be responsible for paying them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manager of the Colony Apartments in North Columbia is demanding an apology from the city for fines she says she should not be responsible for paying.

It is the latest twist in an ongoing drama surrounding the troubled apartment complex, as city officials look to hold management accountable for “life-threatening” safety issues that prompted a complex-wide evacuation days after Christmas.

On December 27, tenants told Columbia Police officers, who were investigating a murder at the complex, that they had been living without heat and water for several days during frigid temperatures.

Subsequent city inspections found 83 code violations, including missing carbon monoxide detectors and gas leaks, at the apartments.

Ebony Nelson, the district manager who has been hit with the fines associated with those citations, now wants the case against her dismissed if the city does not provide the documents she is requesting.

Each of the 83 fines carries a misdemeanor charge.

Columbia attorney Chris Kenney filed the motion on behalf of Nelson this week, alleging that city officials have scapegoated her for the complex’s issues, issues that she claims she worked hard to fix.

In a March interview, a frustrated Columbia mayor Daniel Rickenmann lamented how Colony Apartments’ problems reached this critical point.

“I don’t know that we’ve been through anything like this before,” he said. “I really don’t. You know, we dealt with the flood and other things like that, but this is nobody felt that they could call anybody. That’s sad.”

Nelson is a district manager for the Monroe Group, the property’s management company.

She is based in High Point, North Carolina.

Colony Apartments is not one of her regular properties, and she came to Columbia on December 29 to help address the concerns there.

The motion states, “From December 29, 2022, until sometime in February 2023, the City cleared and released between six and seven units per day, allowing Ms. Nelson to coordinate transportation to return residents home while providing gift cards, meals, and hotel vouchers for those remaining offsite.”

Nelson often worked until 11 P.M. daily, and only returned to High Point on weekends, Kenney writes in the court filing.

The motion goes on to say, “As thanks for her efforts, this city has accused her of being a criminal and endangering its residents. Now, having formally accused Ms. Nelson of 83 crimes, the city is unwilling to meet disclosure obligations to turn over exculpatory evidence and other information needed to prepare her defense.”

Three months ago, Rickenmann said he was focused on holding management accountable.

“Personally for me, I’m very offended,” he said. “What we’re learning is there are more landlords like this. So for me, I’m like the dog with a bone, I’m not letting go. We’re going to figure out a way to change it and guarantee that there’s plenty of maintenance money in reserve, that these residents are being treated with respect.”

Nelson is demanding documents, including the inspection reports related to the charges, and a speedy trial.

If that does not happen, she would like the charges against her dropped.

If convicted of all the charges, Nelson faces more than $41,000 in fines or up to six years behind bars.

In a separate lawsuit, the city is seeking to recover $52,129 directly from the Monroe Group to cover costs for repairing the complex’s water system.

A Columbia city spokesperson said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Kenney declined to comment.

A hearing on this motion has been set for July 5 at Columbia Municipal Court.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.