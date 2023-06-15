Calhoun County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is announcing the arrest of a Calhoun County man.

Jesse S. Shutters, 69, of Gaston, S.C., was arrested for three charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor.

His arrest was made by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the help of the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators said Shutters distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Shutters was arrested on June 1, 2023, and is being charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

