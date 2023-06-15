Bond denied for suspect who allegedly stole gaming system & kitchen appliance from Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports bond has been denied for a man who allegedly stole multiple items from a Columbia area home.

Officers said bond has been denied for Randal Curry, who on June 11, a witness say they saw him stealing a gaming system and a kitchen appliance from a College Street home.

Curry was arrested after the alleged crime took place according to officers.

