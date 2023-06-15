SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

All-way stop signs to be installed at Nazareth Road and Cannon Trail Road

All-way stop sign
All-way stop sign(Mark Cone)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - More stop signs will be coming to the Midlands roads later in the month.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said all-way stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Nazareth Road (S-32-243) and Cannon Trail Road (S-1760)/Robbie Road (S-1913) on June 30.

Officials said the all-way stop is intended to help with traffic flow and safety at the intersection.

Commuters will begin to signs notifying them of the installation starting Thursday, SCDOT stated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier
A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
If you’re traveling on I-75-- law enforcement says SLOW DOWN or face the fine. In a 14-hour...
Dozens of drivers were caught going over 100 mph on Georgia interstate, police say
Newberry Coroner has identified the man who was found dead in the water near Dreher Island...
Newberry County Coroner identifies victim who died near Dreher Island State Park

Latest News

SSG Jaime Contreras was a drill sergeant candidate who officials said was found dead after not...
Fiancé of 82nd Airborne Division soldier found dead at Fort Jackson speaks out
The annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K is run in late K9 officer, Fargo's honor.
Time to sign up now for the Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Bond denied for man accused of robbing College Street home.
Bond denied for suspect who allegedly stole gaming system & kitchen appliance from Columbia home
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens
Former President Trump to appear at Independence Day celebration in Pickens