All-way stop signs to be installed at Nazareth Road and Cannon Trail Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - More stop signs will be coming to the Midlands roads later in the month.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said all-way stop signs will be installed at the intersection of Nazareth Road (S-32-243) and Cannon Trail Road (S-1760)/Robbie Road (S-1913) on June 30.

Officials said the all-way stop is intended to help with traffic flow and safety at the intersection.

Commuters will begin to signs notifying them of the installation starting Thursday, SCDOT stated.

