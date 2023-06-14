SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Teen remembered as a hero after he drowned trying to save a friend

Aaron Dexter, 17, saved his friend from drowning in a river in Arkansas.
Aaron Dexter, 17, saved his friend from drowning in a river in Arkansas.(John Dexter)
By Stephanie Douglas and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) – Family and friends are grieving the death of a 17-year-old from Arkansas who drowned in a river trying to save the life of a friend.

Aaron Dexter died Thursday while he and his friends were out swimming in a river near Rivervale in Poinsett County.

His father, Officer John Dexter, said his son’s friend jumped off a bridge and got caught in an underwater current.

Aaron Dexter jumped off the bridge to save her and bring her back to the riverbank.

They both grabbed a tree branch for safety, but the teen’s dad said the branch snapped and pulled him away.

“We wanted to make it clear that Aaron sacrificed his life to save her life, and he deserves to be held as a hero and his bravery and his selflessness. It’s not something that everybody or anybody would’ve done,” John Dexter said.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said several rescue and first responder crews searched for the 17-year-old for over five hours before finding his body far downriver from where he went in.

According to his obituary, Aaron was a senior at Marked Tree High School and loved fashion, shoes, clothes, Valentino cologne and his hair. He also dreamed of starting his own online clothing store.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Jackson soldier was reported missing on Monday after the military instillation said he...
Fort Jackson soldier found after not returning from land navigation course
Richland County investigate area after reports of shots fired
Deputies made no arrests, never made contact with suspect after hours-long stand off in Richland County neighborhood
The homicide occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Richland County coroner identifies victim of bar homicide
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said nine deputies were involved in a shootout...
Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded man in Northeast Columbia identified
The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.
Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting

Latest News

Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Synagogue massacre survivor cried ‘Mommy’ as her 97-year-old mother was shot and killed by her side
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
The stolen parts included bones and heads, which came from cadavers donated to the Harvard...
Morgue manager accused of stealing, selling body parts