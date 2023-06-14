SkyView
Sumter police searching for suspect in connection with vehicle break-ins

Police are searching for Isaiah Ryshied Brunson in connection with multiple vehicle breaks in...
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMTER S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports law enforcement is searching for a man who allegedly committed multiple vehicle break ins in the city.

Officers say they have issued warrants for 19-year-old Isaiah Ryshied Brunson, who is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on Sunday, June 10.

Detectives said if you see him or have any information that can help find him, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. You can also provide tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by downloading the P3tips app to your smartphone.

