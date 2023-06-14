Soda City Live: The Mental Health Mile Project Offers a Way to Move Towards Healing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fitness Guru, James Patrick is a friend of Soda City Live and he is leading the charge for Mental health advocacy through his new initiative, “Mental Health Mile”.

It’s a great way to bring attention to the various areas in which people need help and incorporate physical activity into their healing.

Patrick will also be facilitating a conversation about mental health at the South Carolina Freedom Festival Saturday, June 17th at Segra Park starting at 4:50 p.m.

