Soda City Live: The Mental Health Mile Project Offers a Way to Move Towards Healing

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fitness Guru, James Patrick is a friend of Soda City Live and he is leading the charge for Mental health advocacy through his new initiative, “Mental Health Mile”.

It’s a great way to bring attention to the various areas in which people need help and incorporate physical activity into their healing.

Patrick will also be facilitating a conversation about mental health at the South Carolina Freedom Festival Saturday, June 17th at Segra Park starting at 4:50 p.m.

(see flyer for more)

Patrick will also be facilitating a conversation about mental health at the South Carolina Freedom Festival Saturday, June 17th at Segra Park starting at 4:50 p.m.(SODA CITY LIVE)

